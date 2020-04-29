Based on official data, the Operation Porto Insurance Portal found that the state of Bahia registered 2,081 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus (Covid-19). Considering the number of 454 recovered patients and 70 deaths, 1,557 people remain monitored by epidemiological surveillance and with symptoms of Covid-19, which are called active cases.

Photo: Disclosure / DINO

At the moment, 231 patients confirmed for Covid-19 across Bahia are hospitalized, 67 in the ICU. The epidemiological bulletin records 5,360 discarded cases and 11,155 notifications. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance in Bahia (Cievs-BA), together with the municipal Cievs.

The Secretariat of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab) accounts for 70 deaths from coronavirus in the following municipalities: Adustina (1); Cold Water (1); Araci (1); Belmonte (1); Capim Grosso (1); Camaçari (1); Catu (1), the patient being contaminated in the capital of Bahia; Feira de Santana (1); Gongogi (2); Ilhéus (3); Ipiaú (1); Itabuna (3); Itagibá (1); Itapé (1); Itapetinga (2); Juazeiro (1); Lauro de Freitas (5), one of the deaths was resident in Rio de Janeiro; Salvador (37); Uruçuca (4); Utinga (1); Vitória da Conquista (1). These numbers account for all records from January until 12 noon on Saturday (25).

The numbers are dynamic and, as clinical and epidemiological investigations progress, the cases are reassessed, being subject to reframing in their classification. Other information at saude.ba.gov.br/coronavirus.

Fearful population

Porto Seguro resident Rose Mary Dutra says she is taking precautions. “We don’t like the isolation, but we have no alternative”, he comments. For Paulo Rodrigues Weber, the situation will take time to normalize. “From what I see on TV, it is still a long way to have a cure,” predicts the merchant.

Cyonil Floriano, who is a bank employee, points out that he had acquaintances who caught the virus. “I had a cousin who took it, but managed to do well. But he suffered a lot”, he laments.

The Government of Bahia has also undergone major changes in its routine and carried out the first public bidding process through the State’s videoconference. The measure was implemented to prevent coronavirus, avoiding face-to-face tenders, which usually generate crowds of people in the same environment. The adoption of the technological resource will also allow the State to continue carrying out the bidding procedures considered essential for the population, such as health, safety, infrastructure and others.

The first bidding by videoconference was carried out by the Secretariat of Infrastructure (Seinfra). The Seinfra / 005/2020 session took place this Wednesday (22), for contracting paving and adjusting sidewalks of a road in the city of Santo Antônio de Jesus, which connects several neighborhoods to the BA-046 highway and to other municipalities in the region. Three interested companies sent envelopes with their proposals and followed the public bidding session via video conferencing system, indicated by the public agency.

In person, only the Permanent Bidding Commission was present, composed of three public servants, who opened the sealed envelopes, containing the bidders’ proposals. An Information Technology (IT) professional also accompanied the work, for possible complications. The session was held without any hindrance and the bidders were able to interact with the commission members, through videoconference.

Website: https://operacaoportoseguro.com.br/

See too:

The players who most devalued in the no games period

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

