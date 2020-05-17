Cruzeiro and Bahia are in tune outside the fields. Mineiros and Bahians have talked a lot about athlete negotiations between the two clubs. Raposa closed with midfielder Régis and tried to bring in the right-back Nino Paraíba, but received a negative result from Tricolor de Aço.

Bahia’s football director, Diego Cerri, declined to explain the reasons for the “no” to the celestial team in relation to Nino, but revealed that he had conversations about other possible agreements between the clubs, crediting the good relationship with Cruzeiro for the friendship with Enderson Moreira, current celestial commander and former Bahia coach.

-We had conversations about some athletes. Enderson and I have a good relationship, we work together here. We ended up defining that we could release Régis, half who went to Cruzeiro. It was the athlete that we managed to talk to and we got to his name. The others were more conversations that we had due to the proximity of Enderson with me – Cerri said in an interview with Rádio 98FM.

Bahia did not want to release Nino Paraíba to Cruzeiro, even though it was not widely used in the Steel Tricolor (Photo: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia)

Photo: Lance!

The right-back is a position identified by Enderson as necessary to be reinforced. Currently only Edílson is in the main group, since Valdir, was returned to the U20 team, remaining at the disposal of the main team if requested.

The other side, the left, also raises concern in Raposa, since the two pieces of the squad, Rafael Santos and João Lucas, still do not inspire confidence by the irregular performances in the team in 2020. Dodô, who is the first option of reinforcement, is in a legal imbroglio with Raposa, making it difficult to settle with the mining team.

So far Cruzeiro has made 11 signings for the 2020 squad and still intends to seek at least three more athletes. This season’s reinforcements are: midfielder Régis, attacking midfielders Everton Felipe and Roberson, left-back, João Lucas, defenders Ramon and Marllon, midfielders Filipe Machado and Jean, in addition to strikers Marcelo Moreno, Jhonata Robert and Angle.

See too:

Editor of L! designs German classic on the return of the Bundesliga