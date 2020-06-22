They will start the second part of their Tourism Preparation and Recovery Plan

BAHAMAS.- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation reported this Sunday that the archipelago is preparing for the second phase of the Tourism Preparation and Recovery Plan, which will begin on Wednesday, July 1 and will allow the resumption of international travel to the territory Atlantic.

The state agency reported through a statement that the plans evolve according to COVID-19 trends, but that some of the guidelines for the arrival of foreign visitors include that all travelers present a negative test for the coronavirus. upon arrival in the Bahamas.

Meanwhile, certain selected groups will be exempt from presenting the test, including children under 2 years of age, pilots who do not disembark, Bahamian citizens, residents and homeowners returning from countries of the Caribbean Community (Caricom).

As part of the second phase, hotels and vacation rentals, including Airbnb and HomeAway companies, will open their operations to guests.

National and international airlines can now resume operations with the Bahamas.

So far, Delta Airlines has announced that it will resume its service from Atlanta to the Bahamas’ capital Nassau twice daily starting July 2.

United Airlines announced that its daily service from Houston to Nassau will resume on July 6 and service from Denver to Nassau, to be held only on Saturdays, beginning July 11.

American Airlines will resume flights to Nassau and Exuma on July 7 and Air Canada will resume flights from Toronto to Nassau on July 3.

The ministry said further air transport resumes are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Once in the archipelago, travelers must follow the Bahamas « Healthy Travelers Campaign », which encourages visitors and residents to continue practicing social distancing, washing their hands, among other sanitary measures.

The Ministry added that a certification entity has been established, which will link between the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Health and other regulatory agencies, to enforce a health safety certification program on all the islands of the archipelago.

« The reopening of the borders will continue to be controlled and guided by the Government of the Bahamas and Health officials. The reopening dates are subject to change according to trends in COVID-19 and if there is a deterioration in the improvement, » the statement said. .

« The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation believes it is a basic requirement for travelers to be certain that The Bahamas is a safe and healthy destination to visit, » according to the agency statement.

According to data provided today by the Bahamas authorities, 104 people were infected by the COVID-19 in the Atlantic archipelago and 11 died.