The Bahamas will begin on June 15, Phase 1 of the Tourism Preparation and Recovery Plan, which is why it welcomes from that date international sailors, yachts and aviation back to all the islands of the Atlantic archipelago.

The Ministry of tourism and aviation Bahamas announced this Friday through a statement that during Phase 1 the hotels will also reopen for staff to return to work and all necessary measures are put in place to ensure that establishments are ready to receive guests at the beginning of Phase 2, in July.

Commercial airlines will be allowed to bring domestic travelers from Bahamas, legal residents and homeowners.

The state agency indicated that it anticipates that during this period of time there will be a reduced supply of flights as the airlines begin to operate normally again in Bahamas.

The statement indicates that this is the first part of the strategic plan for gradual reopening for the tourism sector that guarantees that health and safety protocols are followed.

The plan was established by the Tourism Preparation and Recovery Committee of Bahamas, a group made up of members of the public and private sectors.

The second phase will begin on July 1 with the resumption of international commercial flights.

All travelers, both national and international, arriving in Bahamas During the first phase they must complete an electronic health declaration form before departure and for any trip between islands within the Bahamas, an important step for tracking tracking purposes.

Boaters must inform the marina at least 48 hours before the arrival of the boat.

According to the instructions of the Ministry of Health of Bahamas, the citizens of Bahamas, residents and homeowners returning from Caribbean Community countries (Caricom) should not present a negative COVID-19 test (Swab) upon arrival, but are still subject to other public health measures, which are not specify.

The reopening of the borders will continue to be controlled and guided by the Government of Bahamas and health officials, highlights the statement.

The reopening dates are subject to change, according to the contagion trends of COVID-19, since if there is a deterioration they could be altered.

The health authorities of Bahamas they report that today there are a total of 103 infected and 11 dead from COVID-19 in the Atlantic archipelago.