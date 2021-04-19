Bagnis and Cerúndolo, in the final phase of the ATP 250 in Belgrade

Facundo Bagnis and Francisco Cerúndolo, with their respective triumphs against Hamad Medjedovic and Roberto Carballes Baena, entered the main draw of the ATP 250 from Belgrade, which will take place from April 19 to 25 and will serve as a preparation for Roland Garros. The number 1 of the ranking and local, Novak Djokovic, will start from the eighth.

Francisco Cerúndolo also got into the main draw. Photo: EFE / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni.

Bagnis (102nd) won 6-4 and 6-2 against Serbian Medjedovic and, therefore, will face Miomir Kecmanovic (47th) on Tuesday. With this victory, the Rosario achieved 18 successes out of 19 matches played in ATP qualifying rounds – he only lost one in 2019 – and remains the most effective tennis player in qualys on the circuit. While Cerúndolo (115 °) beat the Spanish Carballés Baena 7-6 and 6-4 and, in the next round, he will face off against the Australian Alexei Popyrin (79 °).

In turn, there will be two more Argentines in the main draw: Federico Delbonis (84th), who will go against Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis (89th), and Juan Ignacio Londero (97th), who will play against Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech (129 °). However, they were not all good for the Argentines, as Federico Coria fell 4-6 and 0-6 with Nikola Milojevic.

Federico Delbonis will also make his appearance in Serbia. Photo: Valery HACHE / AFP.

SCHEDULES OF THE MATCHES OF TUESDAY

Facundo Bagnis vs. Miomir Kecmanovic (7.00)

Juan Ignacio Londero vs. Arthur Rinderknech (7.00)

Francisco Cerúndolo vs. Alexei Popyrin (15.20)

Londero goes against Rinderknech. Photo: EFE / EPA / JASON O’BRIEN.

