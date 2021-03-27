Bagnaia storms the pole; Viñales, third

03/27/2021

On at 18:56 CET

EFE

Italian Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia (Ducati Desmosedici GP21) “smashed” the circuit record from Qatar by getting the first pole position since 2015, which almost everyone expected would go to the hands of Australian Jack Miller, his teammate, but who in the end will start from fifth place in the starting formation for the MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar that will take place tomorrow at the Losail circuit.

Bagnaia was the only one to break the barrier of minute and 53 seconds by rolling in 1: 52.772, 266 thousandths of a second faster than his immediate pursuer, the French Fabio Quartararo and with 316 on the Spanish Maverick Viñales, the two official riders of Yamaha, a brand that had dominated the practice sessions in the last four grands prix.

If there was any news during the fourth free practice sessions leading up to MotoGP qualifying, it was the fact that Frenchman Johann Zarco literally smashed the top motorcycle speed record by riding at 362.0 km / h. on the straight with his Ducati Desmosedici GP21, although with a certain trick because to achieve his goal he had to resort to going off the track at the end of the straight due to the impossibility of braking in time to get the bike into the first corner of the Qatari track.

But Zarco also achieved his second goal, since on the next lap he set the best time with a record of 1: 54.324 In some practice sessions where he usually works to get the best race pace, but he had to enter his workshop moments later when he broke some pieces of carbon fiber on his exit to the gravel of turn one.

Only Maverick Viñales, in the final minutes, can beat Johann Zarco’s record by rolling in 1: 54.106 with the checkered flag already waving over the finish line. The world champion in title, the Spanish Joan Mir (Suzuki GSX RR) had to face his particular challenge as he was the only one of the main drivers in the category. that he had not achieved the objective of going directly to the second classification and with that responsibility he went out to the Qatari asphalt to make up in fifteen minutes what he could not do in the rest of the test rounds.

Mir achieved his goal practically on the first lap by riding in 1: 54.036, but behind him he was also overtaken by Jorge Martín, also Spanish and debutant in the category, who on the handlebars of the Pramac team’s Ducati Desmosedici GP21 rolled in 1: 53,840, although on his next lap he regained the position with 1: 53,765 the world champion in title.

More surprises still

But there were even more surprises in the first classification because in the final minute the Moto2 world champion, the Italian Enea Bastianini (Ducati Desmoseidici GP20) beat Joan Mir by rolling in 1: 53.733 and by five thousandths of a second (1: 53.728 ) Moments later the Spaniard regained the first place, while Jorge Martín was on the ground when he was in the fast lap sets and the Japanese Takaaki Nakagami (Honda RC 213 V) took advantage of that last lap to take the lead and leave Q2 out to Bastianini.

With Nakagami and Mir “hot” from the first classification, the second began, in which nobody wanted to lose time to start, with a strategy two stops away from almost all the riders and the Spanish Pol Espargaró (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) was the initial benchmark with a record of 1: 54.775, but his record was not very good and that quickly became clear.

The Italian Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia (Ducati Desmosedici GP21) rolled in 1: 53.273 and that was already a record worthy of being taken into account with 65 thousandths of advantage over the French Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha YZR M 1), whom he surpassed by thousandths of a second Franco Morbidelli, but the best was yet to come.

Behind them, like a missile, were the Australian Jack Miller (1: 53.215) and the French Quartararo (1: 53.038), who set a new absolute track record in the category after beating the 1: 53.380 that Marc Márquez had since 2019 (Repsol Honda RC 213 V), who climbed to the top positions without even having entered their workshops to change tires.

Morbidelli was the first to do it when he was fifth, he changed the rear tire while his mechanics tried to keep the front tire warm and, after him, all his rivals entered workshops to perform a similar operation since almost all opted to change the rear tire, except Maverick Viñales, keeping almost the entire striker from the previous batch.

And Maverick Viñales showed that his choice had been successful as he scored a 1: 53.124 that placed him behind Fabnio Quartararo, although behind came Francesco Bagnaia, who became the first rider to get off the 53rd minute, when rolling in 1: 52.772, a “tiempazo” that nobody could beat.

With him on the front row, Quartararo and Italian Valentino Rossi (Yamaha YZR M 1) concluded, who achieved his time behind Bagnaia, although with the checkered flag waving on the finish line, Viñales regained the front row and left off to the Italian veteran, who had to settle for the second line, alongside Jack Miller and Johann Zarco.

The third row went to Franco Morbidelli and Spaniards Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia RS-GP) and Alex Rins (Suzuki GSX RR), with world champion Joan Mir, tenth, ahead of Takaaki Nakagami and Pol Espargaró.