Bagnaia, fly again in Mugello in Free Practice 3

05/29/2021 at 11:14 AM CEST

After having achieved the best mark in Free Practice 2, Francesco Bagnaia has returned to give the notice to be the fastest and set the best time (1’45.456) in the third round of the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. The Italian rider has sentenced the day at the top, leaving behind Fabio Quartararo Y Brad binder, in the second and third position respectively. The top five was completed Jack Miller Y Johann Zarco.

The day featured a sunny day in Mugello where, in the opening bars, a decided Zarco it was setting the best times although, finally, it closed the fifth place. From behind, they were placing Miguel Oliveira, who finished seventh Y Aleix Espargaró (thirteenth). For its part, Valentino rossi did not finish finding the rhythm and ended the day in the lower part of the table while Marc Márquez The brand that had been improving in the initial sectors left him. The eight-time world champion finished in twelfth place.

In addition, Maverick Viñales -the fastest in the first free practice- suffered a drop, which made him finish in eleventh position: the front wheel went off in one of the curves of the track. Something more of fortune had Brad binder, who put the circuit’s top speed record in his pocket, 362.4 kilometers / hour, equaling the cap set by Zarco with a MotoGP in March at Losail.

The next challenge will be the fight for pole position: it will take place this Saturday at 2:35 pm.

MOTOGP TRAINING RESULTS

1. Francesco Bagnaia 1’45.456

2. Fabio Quartararo +0.157

3. Brad Binder +0.196

4. Jack Miller +0.245

5. Johann Zarco +0.269

6. Alex Rins +0.298

7. Miguel Oliveira +0.335

8. Joan Mir +0.369

9. Pol Espargaró +0.402

10. Franco Morbidelli +0.409

11. Maverick Viñales +0.439

12. Marc Marquez +0.557