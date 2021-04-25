Bagayoko, from Urbas Fuenlabrada, the youngest player to debut in the ACB at the age of 14

04/25/2021 at 7:19 PM CEST

Sport.es

The Malian center of Urbas Fuenlabrada Bassala Bagayoko this Sunday became the youngest player to play a game in the Endesa League at 14 years, 7 months and 15 days, beating the record of Ricky Rubio, when he debuted in this Sunday’s game against Real Madrid.

Bagayoko surpassed the precociousness record set by the current Minnesota Timberwolves point guard, who made his ACB debut in October 2015 with Joventut against Granada, when he had 14 years, 11 months and 24 days.

The Malian interior made his debut in the 7th minute of the first quarter and debuted with a stopper to the Swede Jeff Taylor who was penalized with a foul, and scored his first points in the 9, by crushing with a mate an entry to the basket of his compatriot Cheick Diallo.

Summoned by the multiple casualties

Bagayoko was summoned by the first team to cover the multiple casualties of the Fuenlabreño team, which does not have Osas Ehigiator, Siim Sander Vene, Marc García and Álex Urtasun due to injury, and has Melo Trimble and Chema González under coronavirus quarantine.

The precocious player belongs to the Fuenlabrada de Liga EBA, in which he combines positions of pivot and forward and averages 8.6 points, 8 rebounds and a PIR of 14.6.

He arrived at the Fuenlabreño club of Alcalá and the previous season he played the ‘Minicopa’ of 2019 in the ranks of CB Canarias