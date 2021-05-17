BAFTA suspends Noel Clarke after accusations of harassment of 20 women – El Sol de México

The British Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Television (BAFTA) suspended actor and director Noel Clarke after The Guardian newspaper reported that 20 women had accused him of harassment, groping and harassment.

Clarke, 45, denied any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and said she will defend herself against “false accusations.”

The Guardian said it had spoken to 20 women who accused Clarke of sexual harassment, groping, inappropriate sexual behavior and comments on set, chatting and sharing sexually explicit images and videos without consent, in addition to harassment between 2004 and 2009.

“In light of allegations of serious misconduct regarding Noel Clarke at The Guardian, BAFTA has made the decision to suspend his membership and Outstanding Contribution to Film award immediately and until further notice,” the academy said at a statement.

“In a 20-year career, I have put inclusion and diversity at the forefront of my work and have never been complained about,” Clarke said in a statement. “If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologize.”

“I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct and intend to defend myself against these false allegations,” he said.

Clarke is known for “Kidulthood” (2006), “Adulthood” (2008) and “Brotherhood” (2016), which explores the issue of “bullying”, drug abuse and extreme violence among a group of young people in London. .