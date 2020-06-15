Los Angeles, USA

The awards ceremony of the British Academy of Motion Picture and Television Arts, Bafta, has been postponed until April 11, 2021 by COVID-19, in line with the decision of the Board of Governors of the Hollywood Academy of postpone the Oscars until the 25th of that month.

These awards, considered British equivalents to those of the American academy, will be awarded two weeks after the Oscars, organizers of the event in the United Kingdom said in a statement on Monday.

« This change from the previously announced date of February 14 recognizes the impact of the global pandemic and adapts to a longer election period« Bafta explained in the note.

The organization announced that more details about the award ceremony for 2021 will be known throughout the year.

Among some news, stemming from the pandemic, Bafta has been in talks to allow films released digitally and without reaching the cinema screens are eligible for the 2021 awards.

The British Academy believes that the measures taken to curb the coronavirus and the difficulties that the film industry is experiencing due to this cause make it convenient to postpone the ceremony.

The decision was released after it was made public that the delivery of the 93rd Oscar was postponed for two months.

The nominees in the categories will be announced on March 15, 2021 and the deadline to be a candidate will not end in 2020, since the closing of theaters and the delays of major releases have led to its extension until February 28 of next year, day in which the American gala was originally going to be held.