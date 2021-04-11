BAFTA Film Awards 2021: See the Complete List of Winners

Best Film
Nomadland — WINNER
El padre
The Mauritanian
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Leading Actress
Frances McDormand, Nomadland — WINNER
Bukky Bakray, Rocks
Radha Blank, The 40-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Wunmi Mosaku, His House
Alfre Woodward, Clemency
Best Leading Actor
Anthony Hopkins, The Father — WINNER
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Supporting Actress
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari — WINNER
Niamh Algar, Calm with Horses
Kosar Ali – Rocks
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe, County Lines
Best Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah — WINNER
Barry Keoghan, Calm with Horses
Alan Kim, Minari
Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami
Clarke Peters, Give 5 Bloods
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Outstanding British Film
Promising Young Woman — WINNER
Calm with Horses
The Dig
El padre
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Rocks
Saint Maud
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
His House, Remi Weekes — WINNER
Limbo, Irune Gurtubai, Ben Sharrock
Moffie, Jack Sidey
Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
Saint Maud, Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman
Best Film Not in the English Language
Another Round — WINNER
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Documentary
My Octopus Teacher — WINNER
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
The Dissident
The Social Dilemma
Best Animated Film
Soul — WINNER
Onward
Wolfwalkers