BAFTA Film Awards 2021: See the Complete List of Winners

Best Film

Nomadland — WINNER

El padre

The Mauritanian

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Leading Actress

Frances McDormand, Nomadland — WINNER

Bukky Bakray, Rocks

Radha Blank, The 40-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Wunmi Mosaku, His House

Alfre Woodward, Clemency

Best Leading Actor

Anthony Hopkins, The Father — WINNER

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh ​​Gourav, The White Tiger

Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Supporting Actress

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari — WINNER

Niamh Algar, Calm with Horses

Kosar Ali – Rocks

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe, County Lines

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah — WINNER

Barry Keoghan, Calm with Horses

Alan Kim, Minari

Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami

Clarke Peters, Give 5 Bloods

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Outstanding British Film

Promising Young Woman — WINNER

Calm with Horses

The Dig

El padre

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Rocks

Saint Maud

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

His House, Remi Weekes — WINNER

Limbo, Irune Gurtubai, Ben Sharrock

Moffie, Jack Sidey

Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

Saint Maud, Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman

Best Film Not in the English Language

Another Round — WINNER

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Documentary

My Octopus Teacher — WINNER

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

The Dissident

The Social Dilemma

Best Animated Film

Soul — WINNER

Onward

Wolfwalkers