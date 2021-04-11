BAFTA 2021: ‘Tenet’, ‘Mank’ and ‘The mother of the blues’ first winners of the British film awards

Although the BAFTA 2921 ceremony, the British film awards, is held this Sunday, April 11 at 7:00 p.m. local time at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the British Academy of Cinematographic and Television Arts has already unveiled the winners of eight categories, exceptionally due to the pandemic. Thus, the 74th edition of these awards is divided into two days and this Saturday ‘The mother of the blues’ has already won two golden masks along with the new films by Christopher Nolan and David Fincher. The night was hosted by BBC Radio presenter Clara Amfo.

Most of the awards that have already been awarded belong to the more technical categories, such as make-up and hairdressing, costumes or special effects. They have triumphed, how could it be otherwise after the fateful 2020, streaming platforms taking Netflix three awards and Amazon one. He also picked up his Noel Clarke mask, honored this year with the Honorary Award for his outstanding contribution to British cinema. Clarke is the director of ‘Adulthood’ and ‘Brotherhood’ in addition to having played Mickey Smith in ‘Doctor Who’ and Thomas Harewood in ‘Star Trek: Into Darkness’.

– Better sound: ‘Sound of Metal’

– Better visual effects: ‘Tenet’

– Best casting: ‘Rocks’

– Best Production Design: ‘Mank’

– Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The mother of blues’

– Best wardrobe: The mother of blues’

In addition to the technical categories, the Academy also awarded the two prizes to British short films of fiction and animation, that have fallen on ‘The Present’ by Farah Nabulsi, also an Oscar nominee; and ‘The Owl and the Pussycat’ respectively.

The gala will be held virtually and will not have a red carpet. In addition to the strangest ceremony due to the global health crisis, It will also be one of the most diverse in its history with four women nominated in the category of best director and three for Best Foreign Language Film. Although it has lost one of the awards, ‘Nomadland’ could still sweep, as it is still the most nominated film with six nominations, but we must not lose sight of ‘Rocks’, which has already won one of the awards and opts for the same awards than Chloé Zhao’s movie.

The rest of nominees

Best film

– ‘The father’

– ‘The Mauritanian’

– ‘Nomadland’

– ‘A promising young woman’

– ‘The Chicago 7 Trial’

Best British Film

– ‘Calm With Horses’

– ‘The excavation’

– ‘The father’

– ‘Strange house’

– ‘Limbo’

– ‘The Mauritanian’

– ‘Mogul Mowgli’

– ‘A promising young woman’

– ‘Rocks’

– ‘Saint Maud’

Best Leading Actress

– Bukky Bakray for ‘Rocks’

– Radha Blank for ‘Rapera at 40’

– Vanessa Kirby for ‘Fragments of a Woman’

– Frances McDormand for ‘Nomadland’

– Wunmi Mosaku for ‘Other people’s house’

– Alfre Woodard for ‘Clemency’

Best Leading Actor

– Riz Ahmed for ‘Sound of Metal’

– Chadwick Boseman for ‘The Mother of the Blues’

– Adarsh ​​Gourav for ‘White Tiger’

– Anthony Hopkins for ‘The Father’

– Mads Mikkelsen for ‘Another Round’

– Tahar Rahim for ‘The Mauritanian’

Best Supporting Actress

– Niamh Algar for ‘Calm With Horses’

– Kosar Ali for ‘Rocks’

– Maria Bakalova for ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’

– Dominique Fishback for ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

– Ashley Madekwe for ‘County Lines’

– Youn Yuh-Jung for ‘Minari. Family history’

Best Supporting Actor

– Daniel Kaluuya for ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

– Barry Keoghan for ‘Calm With Horses’

– Alan Kim for ‘Minari. Family history’

– Leslie Odom Jr for ‘A Night in Miami’

– Clarke Peters for ‘Da 5 Bloods: Brothers in Arms’

– Paul Raci for ‘Sound of Metal’

Best direction

– Thomas Vinterberg for ‘Another Round’

– Shannon Murphy for ‘The Glorious Chaos of Life (Babyteeth)’

– Lee Isaac Chung for ‘Minari. Family history’

– Chloé Zhao for ‘Nomadland’

– Jasmila Zbanic for ‘Quo vadis, Aida?’

– Sarah Gavron for ‘Rocks’

Rising star (voted by the public)

– Kingsley Ben-Adir

– Morfydd Clark

– Bukky Bakray

– Sope Dirisu

– Conrad Khan

Best Debut Direction, Screenplay or Production

– Remi Weekes (script / direction) for ‘Casa ajena’

– Ben Sharrock (script / direction) and Irene Gurtubai (production) for ‘Limbo’

– Jack Sidey (script / production) for ‘Moffie’

– Theresa Ikoko and Claire Wilson (screenplay) for ‘Rocks’

– Rose Glass (screenplay / direction) and Oliver Kassman (production) for ‘Saint Maud’

Best Foreign Language Film

– ‘Another round’

– ‘Dear Comrades’

– ‘The Miserables’

– ‘Minari. Family history’

– ‘Quo vadis, Aida?’

Best documentary

– ‘Collective’

– ‘David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet’

– ‘The dissident’

– ‘What the octopus taught me’

– ‘The dilemma of networks’

Best Animated Film

– ‘Onward’

– ‘Soul’

– ‘Wolfwalkers’

Best Original Screenplay

– ‘Another round’

– ‘Mank’

– ‘A promising young woman’

– ‘Rocks’

– ‘The Chicago 7 Trial’

Best Adapted Screenplay

– ‘The excavation’

– ‘The father’

– ‘The Mauritanian’

– ‘Nomadland’

– ‘White Tiger’

Best soundtrack

– ‘Mank’

– ‘Minari. Family history’

– ‘News from the great world’

– ‘A promising young woman’

– ‘Soul’

Best photography

– ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

– ‘Mank’

– ‘The Mauritanian’

– ‘News from the great world’

– ‘Nomadland’

Best Editing

– ‘The father’

– ‘Nomadland’

– ‘A promising young woman’

– ‘Sound of Metal’

– ‘The Chicago 7 Trial’