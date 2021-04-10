BAFTA 2021: Mexican sound engineers win award for Sound of Metal

Mexico once again stands out in the world; in the first part of the BAFTA Awards, the film Sound of Metal – 100%, by Darius Marder, was the winner in the Best Sound category, a merit of the Mexican artist team made up of Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc Y Carlos Cortes. All three are also nominated for the 2021 Oscar Awards in the Best Sound category.

Sound of metal is an American film starring Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, Lauren Ridloff and Mathieu Amalric, and is about a metal drummer who begins to lose his hearing. It was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019 and is now available in the Amazon Prime catalog. It has been well received by critics and is nominated in other BAFTA categories for Best Actor (Riz Ahmed) and Best Supporting Actor (Paul raci), which will be delivered tomorrow.

Another Mexican who was nominated in the category of Best Sound is the sound engineer Sergio Diaz, who worked at Nomadland – 100%, by Chloé Zhao, alongside Zach Seivers Y M. Wolf Snyder. Although Díaz was not one of the winners, his nomination is proof that the country’s talent is present in the best films.

In an interview via Zoom with the Chicago Tribune, Baksht said that the mix of Sound of metal was carried out in Mexico, at the Splendor Omnia studio, located in Tepoztlán. The sound engineer Carlos Cortes He said that it was very advantageous for the work that they were in the field:

It’s like a retreat, you just focus on what you are (doing). There is something special about it that I think worked very well for this super job. You are in the middle of nowhere, you are in the middle of Tepozteco … It becomes even more monastic.

This is just one more proof that Mexican talent continues to excel. In addition to the already known Guillermo del Toro (Pan’s Labyrinth – 95%, Pacific Titans – 71%, The Shape Of Water – 92%), Alfonso Cuarón (And Your Mom Too – 92%, Gravity – 96%, Rome – 99%) and Alejandro González Iñárritu (Amores Perros – 92%, Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) – 91%, Revenant: The Revenant – 82%), the Aztec country has artists from all areas who are very capable and talented, and in the coming years they will continue to receive awards.