BAFTA 2021: Mexican sound engineers win award for Sound of Metal – Tomatazos

Mexico once again stands out in the world; in the first part of the BAFTA Awards, the film Sound of Metal – 100%, by Darius Marder, was the winner in the Best Sound category, a merit of the Mexican artist team made up of Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc Y Carlos Cortes. All three are also nominated for the 2021 Oscar Awards in the Best Sound category.

Keep reading: Amber Heard throws hint at Johnny Depp in new post

Sound of metal is an American film starring Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, Lauren Ridloff and Mathieu Amalric, and is about a metal drummer who begins to lose his hearing. It was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019 and is now available in the Amazon Prime catalog. It has been well received by critics and is nominated in other BAFTA categories for Best Actor (Riz Ahmed) and Best Supporting Actor (Paul raci), which will be delivered tomorrow.

Another Mexican who was nominated in the category of Best Sound is the sound engineer Sergio Diaz, who worked at Nomadland – 100%, by Chloé Zhao, alongside Zach Seivers Y M. Wolf Snyder. Although Díaz was not one of the winners, his nomination is proof that the country’s talent is present in the best films.