Báez champion in Zagreb already pure promotion

Slowly and through the stones, Argentine tennis player Sebastián Báez ratified his great season and champion of the Zagreb Challenger, on a brick dust surface and with prizes for 44,820 euros, after beating Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas 3-6, 6-3 and 6-1 in the final to lift his third title of the year in the category.

Sebastián Báez won the Zagreb Challenger. (photo https://www.facebook.com/atpzagrebopen)

Báez, ranked 218 in the ATP world rankings, surrendered from lowest to highest to prevail over Varillas (133 °) after two hours and five minutes of play, and lifted his third Challenger trophy. The previous ones in Chile, first in Concepción and then in Santiago.

The tennis player born in the Buenos Aires city of San Martín 20 years ago rounded off a great week as he entered the main draw in Zagreb after overcoming two qualifying games and in total he stacked seven victories, as he then beat the Indian Ramkumar Ramanathan (215 °), the Bosnian Damir Dzumhur (119 °), the Spanish Pedro Martínez (94 °), the Chilean Marcelo Barrios (243 °) and finally Varillas (133 °).

The big week will allow Báez to climb to position 183 in the new world ranking that the ATP will announce on Monday (it will go up 35 places) and will arrive with high spirits to its next goal, which is the classification to enter the main draw at Roland Garros next week.

Argentine tennis players won five Challenger category tournaments this year, the one that follows in importance to the ATPs: since the three mentioned by Báez are joined by those of Pedro Cachín in Oeiras, Portugal; and Juan Manuel Cerúndolo in Rome.

