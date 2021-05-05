Baekhyun Happy birthday! – Music News

Today we want to celebrate the birthday of our gorgeous and talented singer and dancer, Byun Baekhyun, who is actually better known as Baekhyun … obviously you know him and have followed him closely all these years so we bring you your favorite artist and her birthday note for Music News.

Baekhyun as he really is known internationally is not only a great singer who has managed to captivate the hearts of each one of us but he is also an excellent South Korean dancer and actor. This wonderful artist began his musical training with the production company SM Entertainment in 2011 without knowing that he would reach the peak of success with his only talent and a little perseverance.

Some time later, exactly a few months, Baekhyun made his debut in 2012 to now participate as a member of the South Korean group called EXO, within the EXO-K subunit and later EXO-CBX was able to join.

The singer is… Can you guess how old he is? It is that his skin is perfect, his face is simply angelic, it almost seems carved by the gods and to that we add all the talent he has for his fans, but hey, the years go by of course and although for Baekhyun it is only to pass as a number and accumulation of successes, awards, songs, wonderful experiences and many followers who love him and who will always be unconditionally for him, actually that number is 28. That’s right! The singer is exactly 28 years old!

That means that Baekhyun has been active in the music industry for exactly 16 years.

Happy birthday to this wonderful artist so complete, so professional that we are sure that he will continue to give us more and more surprises and will continue to bring more smiles on our faces! May you meet many more!