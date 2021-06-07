Badou Jack ran over Dervin Colina

Badou Jack was unwilling to let what happened to Jarrett Hurd happen to him on Sunday night. Swede Jack defeated the unknown Dervin Colina by fourth-round knockout in the last fight on the undercard before Floyd Mayweather faced Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition at Hard Rock Stadium. Jack, who dropped Colina three times in the fourth round, won impressively in the fight following Luis Arias’ split decision loss to Hurd in their 10-round middleweight bout.

Jack (24-3-3, 14 KOs), a former super middleweight and light heavyweight champion, was listed as a 20-1 favorite against Colina by William Hill’s sports book. Colina (15-1, 13 KOs) took this big step in the competition just a week in advance. The untested Venezuelan veteran replaced WBA light heavyweight world champion Jean Pascal (35-6-1, 20 KOs, 1 NC), who was pulled from his 12-round rematch with Jack after testing positive for four substances. prohibited.

Jack scored a knockdown less than 20 seconds into the fourth round after landing a right hand to the body and then four power shots to Colina’s head. About 30 seconds later, Jack dropped Colina down again, this time with a right hand to the body. Colina rose again, but seemed to fall for the third time from a series of blows. Referee Frank Santore Jr. stopped the fight after that third knockdown, at 2:57 of the fourth round.

Colina was bleeding from his mouth and his back was turned when the scheduled 10-round round was stopped. A strong right hand from Jack dropped Colina back with 1:23 left in the third round. Santore deducted a second point from Colina for holding out about 10 seconds later

Colina continued to hold Jack in the second round. Santore had finally seen enough and subtracted a point from Colina with eight seconds to go in that second round. Jack was aggressive as soon as their fight started, but Colina sustained him multiple times during those first three minutes. Colina landed a right hand with approximately 30 seconds to go in the first round.