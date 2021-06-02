Badou Jack already has a rival for the Mayweather-Logan gala

After the positive of Jean Pascal, the organizers of the event that this Sunday has Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul as the main attraction have already found a new rival for Badou jack (23-3-3, 13 KO).

The Venezuelan Dervin Hill (15-0, 13 KO) will be the one who faces the Swede in the semi-background of an evening where the most media event is an exhibition between a boxing legend and a youtuber, also in a context of great weight difference between the two. Colina, 33, will arrive more shot than his Swedish opponent, having fought in December 2020 and February of this year.

El Diamante, a little known athlete internationally compared to Jack, has never fought outside of his native country or Colombia, and will be looking for a big surprise against Pascal. Venezuelan boxing is in need of good news after a black weekend that they have left behind, with losses to Carlos Cañizales and Jorge Linares.

The Mayweather Promotions gala will also show us a return to Jarrett Hurd’s boxing activity, among other incentives.