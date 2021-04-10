Badosa surpasses Barty in Charleston and will play the semifinal against Russian Kudermetova

The Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa starred in the big surprise this Friday in the quarterfinals of the tournament Charleston WTA (United States) by defeating the number one seed, the Australian Ashleigh Barty, by 6-4 and 6-3.

Her rival in the semifinals will be the 23-year-old Russian Veronika Kudermetova, number 38 in the world, who won 6-3 and 6-4 to the American Sloane stephens, 57 in the WTA rankings.

BadosaWith aggressive tennis from the back of the court and a good serve, she did not let the world number one react at any time and achieved the most important victory of her career.

Before the start of the tournament, the Spanish tennis player had never beaten a player ranked among the Top 20, but against Barty it was always superior.

Badosa, 23 years old, on the green clay of Charleston gave a whole recital of good selection in his shots, well placed and that allowed him to be in control of the rhythm of the game and the match.

The victory is the second of Badosa on a seeded player this week, after she defeated the world’s fifth seed and twelfth seed, the Swiss Belinda Bencic, in the second round.

“I was quite nervous today, but I think I served very well and I think that was the key to the game,” she said. Badosa on the court after the game. “It was tough but I was there until the last moment and I managed to win.”

The former junior Roland Garros champion served seven aces and broke the serve of Barty another five, beating the current WTA leader in the match.

The world number 71 is the lowest ranked player to beat Barty since September 2019.

Badosa He saved 12 of the 14 break points he faced in the 76-minute game and set the tone early on by saving a pair in his first service game.

Barty almost tied in the first set after falling on a 2-5 hole, twice building a 0-40 lead when Badosa served a one-set advantage.

Although he successfully broke serve in the eighth game, he was unable to repeat the feat in the tenth, and Badosa he finally secured the decisive first heat after nearly three-quarters of an hour of action on center court.

The two players traded breaks in the first two games of the second set, and each denied the other two break opportunities in the fifth and sixth games, respectively.

It was then that Badosa walked away, building on the momentum of his 3-3 control to finally win the final four games of the match.

“I am very proud to have been here playing every point no matter what. I was 0-40 at 4-5 in the first set and came back.” Badosa. “In the second set, she also had break points and I was very calm. I tried to serve very well and it came out perfect.”

Even if Barty nearly doubled the total number of shots winning Badosa In the match at 34 to 19, she also made twice as many unforced errors as the Spanish tennis player, 24 to 12, respectively.

Paula Badosa, who will face for the third time as a professional Kudermetova, 15th seeded player, has lost the previous two games to the Russian player

The other semifinal will be played by the Tunisian Ons Jabeur, twelfth seeded, against Montenegrin Danka Kovinic, number 91 in the world.

Jabeur defeated the American in the quarterfinals Cori gauff, the number 36 in the world, by 6-3 and 6-3 in just one hour and 20 minutes of action.

While Kivinic, 26, had to work three sets after losing the first 6-7 (2), 7-5 and 6-1 to the Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, eleventh seeded, and number 31 in the world, which in the end gave up after having played two hours and 52 minutes.

Both games are scheduled for the day of this Saturday.