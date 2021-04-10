Badosa surpasses Barty and will play the semifinal against the Russian Kudermetova

04/10/2021 at 5:09 AM CEST

EFE / Charleston

The Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa starred this Friday in the big surprise in the quarterfinals of the WTA tournament in Charleston (United States) at beat number one seeded Australian Ashleigh Barty 6-4 6-3. Her rival in the semifinals will be the 23-year-old Russian, Veronika Kudermetova, number 38 in the world, who beat the American Sloane Stephens 6-3 6-4, 57 in the standings.

Badosa, with aggressive tennis from the back of the court and a good serve, did not let the world number one react at any time and managed to the most important triumph of his career.

Before the start of the tournament, Badosa had never beaten a Top 20 ranked player, but against Barty she was always superior. Badosa, 23, gave a whole recital on the green clay of Charleston with a good selection in his shots, well placed and that allowed him to be in control of the rhythm of the game and the match.

The victory is Badosa’s second over a seeded player this week, after defeating the world’s number 5 and twelfth seed, Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, in the second round. “I was quite nervous today, but I think I served very well and I think that was the key to the game,” Badosa said on the court after the game. “It was tough but I was there until the last moment and I managed to win.” The former junior champion of the French Open served seven aces and broke Barty’s serve five times, beating the current WTA leader in the match. The world number 71 is the lowest ranked player to beat Barty since September 2019.

Badosa saved 12 of the 14 break points he faced in the 76-minute game and set the tone early on by saving a pair in his first service game.

Barty nearly tied in the first set after falling on a 2-5 hole, twice building a 0-40 lead when Badosa served a one-set lead. Although he successfully broke serve in the eighth game, he was unable to repeat the feat in the tenth, and Badosa finally secured the decisive first set after nearly three-quarters of an hour of action on center court.

The two players traded breaks in the first two games of the second set, and each denied the other two break opportunities in the fifth and sixth games, respectively. That’s when Badosa walked away, building on the momentum of his 3-3 control to finally win the final four games of the match.

“I am very proud to have been here playing every point no matter what. I was 0-40 at 4-5 in the first set and came back,” added Badosa. “In the second set, she also had break points and I was very calm. I tried to serve very well and it came out perfect.”

Although Barty nearly doubled Badosa’s total winning shots in the match at 34 to 19, she also committed twice as many unforced errors as the Spanish tennis player, 24 to 12, respectively.

Badosa, who will face 15th seed Kudermetova for the third time as a professional, has lost the previous two matches to the Russian player. The other semifinal will be played by the Tunisian Ons Jabeur, twelfth seeded, against Montenegrin Danka Kovinic, number 91 in the world. Jabeur defeated the American Gori Gauff, the world number 36 in the quarterfinals, 6-3 and 6-3 in just one hour and 20 minutes of action, while Kivinic, 26, had to work three sets after having lost the first 6-7 (2), 7-5 and 6-1 to Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, eleventh seed, and number 31 in the world, who finally gave up after playing two hours and 52 minutes. Both games are scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday.