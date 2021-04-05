Badosa reacts on time and beats Gracheva in Charleston

The Spanish Paula Badosa He knew how to react in time to impose himself on the Russian Varvara Gracheva, by 3-6. 7-5 and 6-1, in 2 hours and 28 minutes, to access the second round of the Charleston WTA (United States), where the Swiss will be measured Belinda Bencic, fifth favorite.

Badosa (n.71 WTA) suffered against the twenty-year-old Gracheva (n.96), who had already won her in the only precedent between the two lived so far, the 2020 USA Open, with the Russian victory in two sets.

This Monday, on the clay of Charleston, the Spanish was very close to suffering a new defeat against the Russian, as she gave up the first set (3-6) and in the second it was reached 5-5. It was then that Badosa reacted, took out his good tennis and, after taking his serve, he took control of the sleeve breaking that of his rival in the third set ball available to him.

The third, and final, set had no more history than that marked by Badosa, who after 1-1 chained five consecutive games, breaking the rival serve in the fourth and sixth, to take the match on the first occasion that it was introduced it. Now Bencic awaits her, world number 12 and with whom she has not yet faced.