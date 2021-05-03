Badosa reacts, goes back and goes to the quarterfinals

The Spanish Paula Badosa completed a great reaction to the Latvian Anastasija Sevastova (6-7 (0), 7-6 (3) and 6-0) to be in the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis for the first time in his career.

Badosa enjoys his best role in the Caja Mágica in his fifth appearance in Madrid. She had never made it through the first round and now, after more than two and a half hours of play, she is already in the top eight.

Badosa did not decline despite losing the first set after a frustrating tie break that Sevastova won blank. The Spanish, who had already beaten her rival months ago in Abu Dhabi, reacted and sustained the pulse and resistance of the Latvian, who reached the semifinals in Madrid in 2017.

The victory in the second set tiebreaker, which tied the match, was a boost for the Spanish and a blow to her rival, who collapsed and lost the match.

Paula Badosa will seek the semifinals against the Swiss Belinda Bencic, eighth seed, who qualified after the withdrawal due to injury from the tunisian Ons Jabeur with the party in 7-6 (2) and 4-3 for the Helvetica.