Badosa: “My style of play can be adapted to the grass”

The Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa gave an interview to the newspaper AS to analyze all the news that surrounds him and more specifically his participation for Wimbledon. The Hispanic woman admits that she would have liked the grass tour to be more extensive: “It’s going to be a fairly short grass tour, lasting a couple of weeks. I wish it had been longer, but I can’t complain because it means that I have done very well on clay. I like it because it is something different and I am attracted to what is different. I think it can adapt well to my style of play and I really want to start, “said Badosa.