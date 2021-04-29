Badosa goes to the second round in Madrid

Paula Badosa celebrated his invitation to Mutua Madrid Open with a convincing victory in the first round against Czech Barbora Krejcikova, 6-1, 7-5. His next rival will be the Swiss Jil Teichmann, which left the Ukrainian out of the tournament Elina Svitolina, fourth favorite.

After making the semifinals this season in Lyon and Charleston, Badosa arrived in Madrid in position 62 of the ranking and ready to confirm her good moment in the Caja Mágica. Before the 39 of the world he gave a blow with a first final sleeve. But the reaction of Krejcikova, former world number one in doubles, had to come and it did with the change of set.

It was the Czech who signed the good and the bad for much of the second set. Both held until 5-5, when Badosa saw the time to try a ‘break’ that would be almost definitive. He forced three serious errors from Brno – one left, a ball down the hall and a shot out – who also double-faulted and gave up his serve.

The game script still reserved a last dose of suspense: a 0-40 for Krejcikova who seemed to lead the set to a ‘tie-break’. But a direct serve point, a ball from the Czech to the net and an unreachable parallel backhand from Badosa leveled the game. With a great crossed right hand he carved his first match ball and confirmed it with a good serve that his rival subtracted from the net.