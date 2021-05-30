Badosa, first Spanish victory at Roland Garros

05/30/2021 at 1:59 PM CEST

EFE

Paula Badosa signed this Sunday the first spanish victory in the 2021 edition of Roland Garros, by beating the American Lauren Davis 6-2 and 7-6 (3) in 1 hour and 40 minutes.

In the line of good tennis that has been developing in recent weeks, the 23-year-old Spanish he was forceful in his reunion with a tournament in which in the last edition he made a leap in quality, reaching the round of 16.

This is evidenced by his recent triumph in the Belgrade tournament, which has made him land in Paris with the ambition to do something important.

Propelled to the group of the best 50 of the ranking, Badosa faces this edition of Roland Garros as head of series, number 33, which can make your picture somewhat easier.

to get started got rid of davis, 86 in the world at 27, who resisted him at the start of both sleeves. In the first, after 2-2, the Spanish played six consecutive games, to sign up for the set and enter the next one with dominance. Although Davis equaled 2 and the duel was balanced to be resolved in a playoff game that fell to the Spanish side.

His next rival will be the Montenegrin Danka Kovinic, 62 of the world of 26 years, or the French Clara Burel, invited by the organizers.