Badosa comes back to hold on to Roland Garros

06/04/2021 at 9:39 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Paula Badosa came back from a tough duel against the Romanian Ana Bogdan, who had a match point, to end up winning 2-6, 7-6 (4) and 6-4 in 2 hours and 51 minutes to access the round of 16 at Roland Garros for the second time in a row.

At 23, the New Yorker won one of the toughest games of her career against the 102nd in the ranking, 28, who played a game well above that level.

Bogdan, 28, overcame the first round after beating a player rescued from the qualifying round and did not have to play the second, since she benefited from the withdrawal of the Japanese Naomi osaka, with psychological problems and after having caused a great controversy for his refusal to respond to the press.

Badosa learned to survive against a fierce rival, who made a huge game, solid from the back of the court, quick legs to reach all the balls, which ended up putting Badosa on the brink of madness.

Thus the first heat escaped easily and in the second, more even, he had moments of tension, he rowed against the current and had to lift a match ball in the eleventh game to force the tiebreaker, in which he won.

In the third the nerves were constant and also the alternatives, although finally it was the Spanish who took over the game.

Her rival for a place in the quarterfinals, the first to play in a Grand Slam, will be the Czech Marketa Vondrusova, 20th favorite, who beat the Slovenian Polona Hercog by 6-3 and 6-3.