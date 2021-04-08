Badosa advances with authority to the Charleston quarters

The Spanish Paula Badosa, number 71 in the world, will play the quarterfinals of the tournament Charleston WTA (United States) after defeating the American on Thursday Catherine McNally by a double 6-3.

Badosa is making steady progress in South Carolina. After the withdrawal of Garbiñe Muguruza due to an injury to his left knee, Badosa remains the only Spanish representative of the tournament.

The Girona, grown after his previous victory against the fifth seed, the Swiss Belinda Bencic (# 12), resolved the stake in 1 hour and 17 seconds. It was better to the rest and to the service.

In the first set, the 19-year-old American began by breaking the Spanish serve and saved 4 break balls, but it was not enough to appease the power of a Badosa who dreams of her first WTA ranking title.

In the second sleeve the Catalan prevailed with solvency to certify his ticket to quarters, where the Russian already awaits him Veronika Kudermetova, number 38 in the world.