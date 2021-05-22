Badosa achieves its first WTA title in Belgrade

Paula Badosa He has released this Sunday, at 23 years old, his international record. Javier Martí’s disciple has been proclaimed champion of the tournament Belgrade, which is disputed on clay, after winning the British Ana Konjuh for 6-2, 2-0 and retired.

A injury has forced Konjuh to withdraw from a match that Badosa comfortably dominated at the start of the second set. The Spanish took the first sleeve, marked by the little reliability to the service of Konjuh. This gave up its first three services and only had some life with a break given by Badosa with 3-0 in favor. Reliable with his serve, Badosa was walking towards 6-2 against a Konjuh who was never comfortable in the game.

With physical problems, the possibility of abandonment began to haunt the head of Konjuh after giving up his serve at the start of the second set. Badosa then won her service, a situation that led to the British decision.

In this way, Badosa closed with the title a tough day in which he had to face two games. In the early afternoon she defeated the Bulgarian in the semifinals Viktoriya Tomova by 6-1 and 6-2.

Of course, Badosa perfectly managed his physique and emotions to be crowned for the first time on the circuit, in which it was also his first final. Thus, it continues to grow at a forced pace in a WTA circuit in which it is gradually climbing positions in the ranking. It will be in the top35 next week.