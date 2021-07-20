Badji is removed from the draft; Garuba remains

The pivot of Barça

Ibou

Badji has followed in the footsteps of Pradilla and Carlos Alocen days before and has ended up erasing his name from the list of eligible for the NBA draft 2021, which will be held on July 29 in the Barclays Center from Brooklyn.

Badji, a 2.15 and 18-year-old Senegalese, declared his eligibility for the young players’ choice trying to sound out the interest of North American teams. The forecasts, however, and his margin of growth still in the structure of the Barcelona club have finally advised to wait for a better opportunity.

Badji, which debuted in the League

Endesa last December 20 in a match against the JoventutHe has played mainly for Barça B this past season, in LEB Plata, averaging 5.8 points, 4.7 reboes and 1.3 blocks playing 16 minutes per game.

Other players who withdrew their names from the draft on the last day it was possible were Roko Prkacin, Ariel Hukporti, Hugo Besson, Malcolm Cazalon and Gabriele Procida.

Among those who maintain their eligibility is the pivot of Real Madrid Usman Garuba, currently in the selection for the Games, who has even been invited to the ‘green room’ of the ceremony, an area reserved for players with good predictions of departure. Garuba would have rejected this invitation, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, since he will be in the middle of the Olympic tournament.