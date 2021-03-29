Badia del Vallès vibrated with Frank Urquiaga and Alejandro Moya

Good night of boxing lived in Badia del Vallès this past weekend, with a very attractive sign with names like those of Diego Torrente, Aazdin Aaajour, Fran Urquiaga, Isaac Farré, Francis Morales, Alejandro Moya or the fighters Eva Díez or Melania Sorroche.

Of all of them, it is worth highlighting the performance they had Alejandro Moya (14-0, 10 KO’s) who beat the Venezuelan by KO in the third round Sandro Hernández (15-16-3, 10 KO’s). The super lightweight champion of Spain went from less to more, until in the third round he landed a very hard left that sent his opponent to the canvas. Previously, Frank Urquiaga (15-2-1, 1 KO) beat the british Ed Harrison (2-7, 0 KO’s) to points; both were probably the highlights of the night.

To highlight in turn the victory of Eva Diez in flyweight. In her first professional fight, the Team Solé fighter beat the Frenchto Hadria Bader (0-1-1); the same they did Aazddin Aajour (2-1-2, 1 KO) on Diego Torrente (5-5, 3 KO), and that of the British Brian Rose (32-6-1, 8 KO’s) to José Manuel López Clavero (13-15-1, 3 KO).