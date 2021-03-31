Badge that Cristiano Ronaldo threw in his tantrum against Serbia is auctioned

During the qualifying duel for the Qatar World Cup 2022Between Portugal and Serbia, striker Cristiano Ronaldo exploded after a legitimate goal was annulled, to such an extent that he ended up throwing his captain’s badge on the ground, today after that tantrum, that same badge could save a person’s life.

That same badge will be put up for auction, picked up by a charity in Serbia and put up for sale to raise funds for a girl suffering from muscle atrophy herself who needs surgery.

According to Serbian media, it was reported that so far the bid is above 7 thousand euros and it will be until Friday that it receives offers for the badge of Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the best players in the history of soccer.

The best they will read in the day. A Belgrade stadium worker picked up the bracelet that Cristiano threw in his tantrum over the missed goal and put it up for auction to help treat a sick child. It has already raised more than 1 million pesos. https://t.co/yjn0v8uLmA – Martín del Palacio Langer (@martindelp) March 31, 2021

“A worker at the Belgrade stadium picked up the bracelet that Cristiano threw in his tantrum for the goal that was not conceded and put it up for auction to help treat a sick child. It has already raised more than 1 million pesos ”.

Meanwhile, Cristiano and the Portuguese team finish this FIFA Date as the first of their group towards the World Cup, after the victories against Azerbaijan and Luxembourg and the aforementioned draw against Serbia.

