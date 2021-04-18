Badajoz win 0-4 against Sanse

04/18/2021 at 2:08 PM CEST

The Badajoz rounded off a magnificent performance against Sanse, which he thrashed 0-4 during the match played in the Municipal Nuevo Matapiñonera this Sunday. After the result obtained, the home team is second, while the Badajoz he stayed with the leadership of the Second Phase of Second B.

The first part of the duel started in a positive way for him. Badajoz, who fired the starting gun at the Municipal Nuevo Matapiñonera through a goal from Dani aquino in minute 8. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the visiting team, which distanced itself by putting the 0-2 by means of a goal from Jesus in the 26th minute, thus ending the first half with a 0-2 on the scoreboard.

After the break, in the second period came the goal for the Badajoz team, which increased their distance with a goal of Pablo Vazquez in the 59th minute. Badajoz, which increased differences establishing 0-4 thanks to a new goal from Pablo Vazquez, thus achieving a double on the verge of the end, in 85, concluding the duel with a score of 0-4 in the light.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Sanse gave entrance to Jime, Fer Ruiz, Miquel Y Pichín for Juanra, Barrel, Charlie Brown Y Diego Simon, Meanwhile he Badajoz gave entrance to Adilson, Aitor Pascual, Pedro Martelo, Guzman Casaseca Y Morgado for Shell, Dani Fernandez, Santa Maria, Otegui Y Jesus.

The referee showed two yellow cards to the Sanse (Barrel Y Miquel), while the visiting team did not see any.

With this result, the Sanse remains with 39 points and the Badajoz it goes up to 50 points.

The teams will continue to play their following matches in the Second Phase of Second B: the Sanse will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against him Talavera de la Reina at home, while the Badajoz will play at home against him International.

Data sheetSanse:Ramos, Felix, Juanra (Jime, min.45), Fomeyem, Barreda, Diego Simón (Pichín, min.54), Borja Sánchez, Barril (Fer Ruiz, min.45), Arturo, Carlitos (Miquel, min.45) and MarceloBadajoz:Kike Royo, Núñez, Pablo Vázquez, Tomás, Dani Fernández (Aitor Pascual, min.74), Otegui (Guzmán Casaseca, min.81), Sergi Maestre, Dani Aquino, Concha (Adilson, min.64), Jesús (Morgado, min.81) and Santamaría (Pedro Martelo, min.74)Stadium:Municipal Nuevo MatapiñoneraGoals:Dani Aquino (0-1, min. 8), Jesús (0-2, min. 26), Pablo Vázquez (0-3, min. 59) and Pablo Vázquez (0-4, min. 85)