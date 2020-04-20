Badabun CEO responds and exposes Juan de Dios Pantoja | Instagram

Juan de Dios Pantoja has been involved in a series of controversiesToday went after the CEO of Badabun doing some strong confessions, to which of course César Morales did not fall and went against Juan.

Many people were involved in this great controversy that was unleashed thanks to Lizbeth Rodríguez, among them Kimberly Loaiza, the CEO of badabun, Kevin Achutegui, Alex Flores, and of course Juan de Dios.

Juan today morning published his expected video Where he talks about what happened, he undoubtedly still left many doubts but gave the version of things as well as apologized.

As expected by many, he declared himself responsible before certain things, as with the prohibited videos that were exposed, but there were also some that were obviously false.

Putting your apologies aside, the youtuber brought up the CEO of badabun, to whom blamed about what happened with Kenya OS some time ago.

In that video he made some strong declarationseven blaming him for committing illegal things and being a terrible person.

The CEO is not a good person, he claims to be good but he does not have good intentions, he is capable of anything, “stressed Juan.

And indeed, César Morales did not fall and defended before which he was accused through his official account of Instagram with a series of images containing text.

His defense began with an image that said KARMA only, and began to count as the passage through a fairly strong controversy a few months ago, so he understood what he was going through.

KARMA A post shared by César Morales (@badabunceo) on Apr 19, 2020 at 12:17 p.m. PDT

Subsequently began criticize him for the way he took things, since if Juan already believed he was a man, he would not have made a video and simply reported to the authorities what had happened.

Then asked him to the youtuber mazatleco that he will carry his cell phone the public ministry to demonstrate that what he says is true, but warning him that he would be investigated for having sent “disappear”To a person who was slandering him.

In the last image, the CEO leaves a mysterious message where where challenge and the invites Pantoja to see him in the public ministry.

This discussion seems that goes for long, because each one is removing his defenses and making the fuss bigger, but perhaps the solution for Juan if it is to denounce everything that happened, will it be that Juan de Dios goes to the ministry?

.