Bad weather conditions postpone the visit of the Bravos de Acuña Jr. to Citi Field

This Friday’s game between Braves from Atlanta and Mets of New York in the Big leagues (MLB) was postponed due to bad weather conditions in the Big Apple, so the Venezuelan Ronald Acuña Jr. He will not be able to meet again with the Queens organization after a week of that walk-off homerun.

The series between Mets Y Braves Now it will start on Saturday at 7:15 pm and manager Luis Rojas said that Taijuan Walker will pitch on Saturday, keeping him as his starter for one of these games of the MLB 2021.

After this series, Braves They will not return to New York until June 21 and 23.

However, the Mets They already have a doubleheader against the Nationals in Washington on June 19, and another against the Phillies on June 25 at Citi Field. In case of programming a double round in that series against the Braves, would be three doubles in a seven-day stretch for Queens in the MLB.

So much Acuna Jr., Like the Mets They wanted to see each other again today because without a doubt that home run meant a lot and it sure left this team wanting.

With some information from Mets and SNY.