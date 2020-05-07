Bad Rodríguez without clothes poses in front of the mirror and takes photos | Instagram

María Rodríguez Garrido Known mostly simply as Mala Rodríguez stunned her followers by sharing a photograph where she appears without any garment in front of the mirror.

The rapper was born on February 13, 1979 in Jerez de la Frontera, Cádiz, Spain She is one of the most recognized rap singers in Spain as she has 200,000 certified copies sold.

He is currently in quarantine in his native Spain as well as thousands of people, so he is looking for some ways to entertain himself one of them is photographs.

The beautiful Spanish woman appears sitting on the floor, in front of the mirror completely without any garment, probably to be able to leave the snapshot on his Instagram account (due to restrictions) he had to place two butterflies on the front of his body to cover himself a little.

Because the application prohibits sharing risque content, showing private parts and others because there are minors who can see the content and according to Instagram policy there must be a healthy environment.

Mala is not the first singer or celebrity to circumvent the censorship of Instagram because in a creative way they turn the restrictions around although it is evident that there is something more in the photography, in itself you can not see anything like the one that the interpreter recently shared of “I have a deal”.

Before the confinement occurred, Mala Rodríguez and Sebastián Yatra would be the great surprise for the incorporation of both in “The voice”Both were already confirmed, but due to the pandemic that afflicts the world, these plans had to be postponed.

The beautiful rapper is known for having a unique style when singing because she also combines rap with flamenco, which makes her performances an added value.

