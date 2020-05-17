When the Estadão and Jornal da Tarde banned journalists from smoking in the newsroom, in the 1990s, many of us were dismayed. What is seen today as something unthinkable, at that time was more than natural: the lead, for example, only left after a few puffs.

Soon after the installation of the smokehouse, I went to find out how Maklouf was doing, who had a table at the back of the JT Newsroom. “Are you able to write?” I asked, curious. “No. I’m desperate. I can’t get out of the lead,” he replied, without hiding his anxiety. I was relieved. If Maklouf, that ace, missed the cigarette to concentrate, what would I say, a simple reporter?

Over the years, the reports took us to distant paths, although I always followed their stories, mainly in Piauí and Época. Since I came to Brasilia 17 years ago, I have met Maklouf very few times. Some, in Congress, and others, when he returned to coverage in São Paulo.

When I read a testimony he gave in 2019 about lung cancer that affected him, I thought about calling, but I didn’t call. Days later, however, I received a message from Maklouf on WhatsApp, asking if I had the phone number of a person he needed to contact. He was producing another story and he looked very excited. I asked about your health. “I’m fine. Bad pot doesn’t break,” he replied.

After that, we exchanged just five more messages for WhatsApp. In the last one, he informed me about the launch of his book O Cadete eo Capitão – Jair Bolsonaro’s life in the barracks. I wanted to know if there would be watering in Brasilia and he said that the book was on digital media. “I’m going to buy it,” I said.

A week later, the storybook landed on my desk at the Estadão, in Brasilia. So was Luiz Maklouf Carvalho, who on this sad Saturday said goodbye to us. Master of words, generous to his colleagues, Mak – as everyone called him – never wanted to be a boss. He was always a reporter who did his job with passion. Until the last day.

See too:

Coronavirus: nursing home in the Netherlands gathers residents with family members in glass cabins

.