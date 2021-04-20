Bad omen? The US dollar and Bitcoin are falling in a rare trend

Compartir

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) was struggling to stay above $ 56,000 on April 20, which whale groups pointed to as a crucial short-term price level.

However, the US Dollar Index (DXY) has continued to decline in recent weeks, falling to its lowest point in seven weeks at 90.85.

Bitcoin (blue) vs DXY (orange) Source: TradingView

Why is this a worrying trend?

Alternative stores of value like Bitcoin and gold are priced against the US dollar. Therefore, when the dollar falls, the value of Bitcoin should theoretically increase, as BTC is trading against the dollar.

In recent days, however, Bitcoin has been underperforming following the highly anticipated public listing of Coinbase.

The trend is concerning because the probability is higher that Bitcoin will see an uptrend when the dollar is declining, as shown by the inverse relationship in the chart above.

But in recent days, Bitcoin has struggled to stay above a key whale group level at $ 56,000, indicating that there is strong selling pressure on BTC, particularly as the price is struggling to rally above the $ 56,000 mark. 50-day moving average (the green line in the chart below).

BTC / USD 1-day candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

Also, some analysts say the dollar could see a relief rally. If this occurs, it should create a less favorable environment for Bitcoin to regain its momentum.

In a note to clients obtained by CNBC, Commerzbank strategist You-Na Park-Heger said that eurozone optimism on vaccines and the Federal Reserve’s firm stance on inflation likely drove the dollar down.

While this put immense pressure on the dollar in the short term, Park-Heger said the trend could possibly change in the coming weeks.

She said :

“The economic recovery in the United States could further boost inflation expectations, fueling speculation about rate hikes. The news situation in the euro zone relative to the krone could change again as uncertainty remains high. “

But not everyone agrees that the dollar will resume its uptrend. Credit Agricole researcher Valentin Marinov, for example, said attractive returns in alternative markets are putting pressure on the dollar.

Marinov explained:

“In fact, the USD rally is almost a distant memory by now and the underperformance of the currency seems to reflect the apparent divergence in outlook between falling UST yields and rather cheerful bond yields elsewhere. places. This is almost the exact opposite of the movements we saw. in March. “

10T Holdings co-founder Dan Tapiero also expects more downside for the dollar, stating that its bear market hasn’t even started.

How early is it still for #Bitcoin? The bear market for the US dollar hasn’t even started yet. – Dan Tapiero (@DTAPCAP) April 19, 2021

In any case, the futures market and high leverage seem to have a more immediate impact on the price of Bitcoin, while a weaker dollar should continue to be a bullish factor for BTC in the medium and long term.

Things could change for Bitcoin in the short term

In the short term, Bitcoin could get a boost from some bullish news and regain technical momentum. For example, Venmo’s support for Bitcoin and Ether (ETH) saw its price rebound to $ 56,000.

BTC / USDT 4-hour price chart (Binance). Source: TradingView

Starting April 20, more than 70 million customers will be able to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies directly within the Venmo app as the feature rolls out over the next three weeks.

Additionally, WeWork announced that it will accept cryptocurrency payments and keep them on its balance sheet.

For the foreseeable future, this renewed momentum could allow Bitcoin to regain its balance after a week of rare underperformance alongside the dollar.