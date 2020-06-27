Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Nintendo and Universal Studios continue to work on Super Nintendo World, an amusement park based on some of the most popular video game franchises. The plans were for its headquarters in Japan to open this year, just for the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic put the project at risk and, in addition, affected the other Universal parks. Unfortunately, the global landscape has not improved as much as expected, so Nintendo fans’ fears came true.

Today it was confirmed that Super Nintendo World will not open this summer as scheduled. Its inauguration was delayed due to the ongoing global crisis.

When could Super Nintendo World open in Japan?

As you well know, the pandemic caused the cancellation and delay of important events in various industries. Universal Studios Japan confirmed that the current situation is not the best, so they decided not to open Super Nintendo World this summer.

While it was a matter of time before this decision was announced, it is still bad news for Nintendo fans. The company did not disclose an estimated date for Super Nintendo World to go live.

The park is expected to open later this year, specifically sometime in the fall. However, Nikkei (via Nintendo Everything) notes that the opening of Super Nintendo World could be delayed until 2021.

Actually, it all depends on what happens with the pandemic in the coming months. On the other hand, it is noted that the construction of Super Nintendo World is almost complete, so the project was to be completed just for the summer.

We recently saw some previews, such as a part of Bowser Castle, an aerial view of the various areas of the park, as well as a preview of a Yoshi statue that will welcome visitors.

Super Nintendo World could now open in the fall or sometime in 2021.