Bad news? Sebastián Rulli begs fans for prayers | Instagram

A new proof of life arrives for him actor Sebastián Rulli, who is going through a difficult time which he shared with his followers by requesting they raise a couple of prayers for one of his loved ones.

The protagonist of “The Dragon“He alarmed his loyal fans after he announced on social networks that one of his closest friends was in poor health, a reason that led to Sebastian Ruli to turn to the support of his fans who he also asked to pray for him.

Through an emotional message, the “television actor“He explained the meaning that one of his colleagues has in his life so he hopes more than ever to see him overcome this crisis.

Some time ago I shared with you a difficult moment that one of my brothers in life had to go through, my great friend @ hugooliveras11, for which I asked for your prayers and good vibes. Thanks to you, his personality, tenacity and perseverance he was able to get ahead.

The “telenovela interpreter” announced that his great friend faces a new test that they hope, he will soon be able to leave behind and sent him a lot of encouragement in the middle of his struggle.

Today he faces another challenge that life presents him again. He is an example for all of us who know him … and we know that he will be victorious, but since unity is strength, I hope they can join in again. Come on, Champion! Everything will be OK. “

It did not take long for the fans and admirers of Angelique Boyer’s boyfriend to join in with various expressions of support, reiterating that “everything will be fine” this, accompanied by many hugs and many other words of encouragement.

My prayers and blessings to him, ‘Count on my prayers, dear. Strong hug ‘,’ All the positive energy for him. Everything will be fine ‘,’ Come my Brother of the Soul ‘, were some of the messages that colleagues and some celebrities dedicated to the Argentine.

In the midst of the demonstrations of solidarity, it was precisely her partner, the actress Angelique Boyer, who also sent her a message empathizing with her partner’s feelings.

We are sending you a lot of love, said the French-Mexican interpreter who accompanied the message with various emojis of praying hands, light and hearts.

Apparently, Angelique and Sebastián, one of the most solid couples in the show, have had to face some not very pleasant moments together, first, the loss of a great friend close to them, a young influencer who lost her life in Cancun in the middle from his recent move from Mexico City.

The couple was very shocked by the departure since the girl was very young, full of life and from whom they would have learned great lessons, Angelique herself shared in her stories which were accompanied by an image of Regina.

Just last 2020, the actress would have experienced a similar event when she lost another of her friends, Amy Camacho, owner of the Africam Safarim zoo and who after multiple surgical operations would have ended up losing her life.

As for Sebastian Rulli, the beginning of this year surprised him with bad news, and that is that the presenter’s ex-husband, Cecilia Galliano, both parents of a common child, would have had to fly to Spain on an emergency basis.

An emergency flight took the 45-year-old actor to Malaga, where he was part of his family who did not hesitate for a moment to go to support them after his father had a stroke.

Apparently, his father had already had some complications months before so after his family got in touch, he quickly went to see them. Fortunately for him and his family, his father was able to overcome the crisis, informed the protagonist of the remembered plot, “What life stole from me.”