Bad news or good news? Get up-to-date information on Miguel Cabrera’s injury

Let’s get to know the updated information on injury of the Venezuelan slugger of the Tigers from Detroit Miguel Cabrera who was entered on the injured list of the MLB.

Indeed, AJ Hinch informed the media about the injury of Miguel Cabrera, where the helmsman explained that the Creole has a slight strain in the “belly of his biceps.” There is no definite date for the Venezuelan’s return to action, but it is not considered serious.

“I think he was relieved to be told it was mild and not something more important.”Hinch said.

Miguel Cabrera has a mild strain in the “belly of his bicep,” by AJ Hinch. No firm timetable, but not considered something serious. “I think he was relieved to be told that it was mild and not something more major,” Hinch said. – Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) April 12, 2021

Unusual! Angels fans throw trash can into the field during Altuve’s shift (Video)

It is a great relief to know that the injury of Michael It is not serious, so it is likely that we will see him again very soon in action, in pursuit of his worthy goals such as 500 home runs and 3,000 hits in the MLB.

Follow us on Google News Telegram OR Instagram Or come and talk about beige in our WhatsApp group All the news, rumors and the best major league plays