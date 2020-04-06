Despite the Red Devils’ efforts, Jadon Sancho could turn his back on the Mancunian club…

Little to his advantage since the start of the season, Manchester United intends to take advantage of the next summer transfer window to strengthen. The Red Devils hope to attract Jadon Sancho, erected for many months as the priority of their recruitment.

But despite the golden bridge that the Mancunians seem ready to offer him and the Borussia Dortmund, his arrival in Manchester is still far from assured. According to the Sun, the English international would only consider signing with the Red Devils on the condition that they qualify for the Champions League.

For the time being, United is only fifth and must be virtually qualified for the C1 only excluding Manchester City from all European competitions.

