Bad news if we lose last Thursday’s lows

Related news

The Ibex 35 has been in a perfect bearish channel for more than a month with a clear pattern of decreasing highs and lows. This has led him to we systematically lose short-term supports one after the other.

One of the most significant has been the loss of support at 8,975 points and later that of the 8,815. In addition, we are now very concerned as we could witness the break of the support of the lows of last Thursday at 8,597.8 points.

So the selective Spanish get fully into the preparations for the expiration of futures and options this July and that is why it is time to take a look at the options investor positioning chart in order to try to find out what level of settlement is the most optimal for their interests.

Options for the expiration of this Friday Eduardo Bolinches

Y what we see is nothing positive since losing that price level assumes that there would be an exit of new sell orders in order to protect the bullish positions of investors. And that is precisely what the largest number of option investors expect.

So at current levels there are not many number of options. There are 1,106 Put options at 8,700 and another 1,897 at the 8800 strike price and we have already lost those levels.

As we see, there is really nothing important until the big positions at 8,300 and 8,400 points which is where we stumbled upon almost 10,000 Put options at each of the strike prices.

Therefore, in conclusion, it should not surprise us that if we lose the minimum of last Thursday we will go to 8,400 points since there are many investors who are watching the selective for next Friday closer to 8,400 than to 8,800 points.

Follow the topics that interest you