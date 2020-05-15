Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Fighting game fans have a big reason to be excited, as this year’s new installment in the Guilty Gear series, Strive, is set to launch on PlayStation 4. The title has no definite release date yet, but It was expected to arrive sometime in 2020. But there is bad news, because it has just been announced that Guilty Gear: Strive will no longer debut in 2020.

The game’s producer, Takeshi Yamanaka, via Twitter disclosed that Guilty Gear: Strive was delayed from the end of 2020 to the beginning of 2021 due to, as you can imagine, the complications caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the producer, the company decided to make this decision because, although they and the partners they work with are making a great effort to slow down the changes in the development process caused by the health contingency, it has not been It is possible to continue with the original development schedule and “all aspects” of the development agenda has been affected by delays.

Arc System Works will use the extra time to polish the game

At the moment, it is unknown how long we will have to wait with certainty to be able to buy Guilty Gear: Strive. But the overtime of the delay will be taken advantage of by the study, as it reported that it plans to further improve the quality of the title based on feedback it received from the recent Closed Beta.

“We sincerely apologize to all those who are looking forward to the launch with great enthusiasm. We are focused on offering a new Guilty Gear game that will satisfy all of our fans. Please be sure that we will make good use of that extra time to get it. Thank you for your understanding, “said Yamanaka.

A message from Takeshi Yamanaka, the producer of #GuiltyGearStrive. pic.twitter.com/BbuFT6zKK3 – ArcSystemWorks ➡️ Staying Inside (@ArcSystemWorksU) May 15, 2020

How do you receive this news? Did you expect the release of Guilty Gear for this year? Tell us in the comments.

If you are interested in this fighting title, we tell you that a powerful opponent will return with it. As we inform you, a trial period was recently held in which select players could participate. LEVEL UP had the opportunity to play this Beta and in this article you can find the impressions.

Guilty Gear: Strive originally debuted in 2020, but now we know that it will do so in the first months of 2021 and will hit PlayStation 4. You can find more news related to it by checking this page.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source

.