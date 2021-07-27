Bad news for those who want to see Colin Farrell’s Penguin in The Batman | Entertainment

Colin Farrell has revealed that his appearance as Penguin in the movie The Batman will not have much screen time.

After many stoppages due to the Coronavirus, it seems that we will finally see The Batman in theaters in early 2022, a film in which Robert Pattinson will be the new actor who embodies the Dark Knight and whose plot will be located in the first years of Bruce wayne as a Gotham vigilante.

Although not many details of the The Batman movie, Yes that have been confirmed the presence of a few popular villains from DC comics, such as Riddler (Enigma), Catwoman or the Penguin.

However, it seems that the presence of the Penguin will not last very long on screen. This has been confirmed Colin farrell in a recent interview (via Movieweb), where he commented that the Penguin will appear in only a few scenes.

“I’m only in it for five or six scenes, so I can’t wait to see the movie because my presence won’t ruin it,” the actor commented. “It’s a gift to me. I’m going to feel a little awkward for the fucking nine minutes I have and after the rest I can’t wait to see how Matt Reeves brought this world to life.”

Aside from Pattinson and Farrell, the cast of The Batman will feature actors Paul Dano (The Guilty, Okja) as Riddler, Zoe kravitz (Vienna and the Fantomes, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) as Catwoman, John turturro (The Plot Against America, Transformers: The Last Knight) as Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey wright (No Time to Die, Westworld) as Commissioner James Gordon and Andy Serkis (Almost impossible, Black Panther) as Alfred Pennyworth, among others.

If everything goes fine, The Batman movie will be released in theaters on March 4, 2022.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by José Carlos Pozo.