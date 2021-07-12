bad news for the semiconductor crisis

The sale of personal computers continues to grow compared to last year. In the second quarter of 2021 the PC market has experienced a growth of 13.2% compared to the same period of 2020, which means that in the last three months a total of 83.6 million of these devices have been sold worldwide, according to data from the IDC consultancy, for the 72.3 million last year.

Neither the shortage of components nor the logistics problems have slowed the growth of the sale of computers, which in the year and peak that we have been pandemic has experienced the largest increase in the last decade. Since 2014, when 308 million PCs were acquired according to Statista data, a figure was not as high as that of 2020, a year that closed with about 300 million of these devices sold. In the two quarters that we have been in 2021, around 170 million have already been sold.

A circumstance that only aggravates the semiconductor crisis in which all industries that need this fundamental component for the operation of a multitude of devices, from mobile phones to cars, passing through household appliances, are currently immersed. And, as we already have in Engadget, one of the main causes, although not the only one, Of this shortage is the spectacular increase in the demand for personal devices as a result of the increase in teleworking and home studies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nevertheless, quarterly growth appears to have stabilized after the continued increase experienced by the sector throughout 2020: 53 million in the first quarter, 72 in the second, 81 in the third and 92 in the fourth. In the first three months of 2021, there was already a slowdown in sales with a slight decrease to 84 million PCs sold, a figure almost identical to that registered in the second quarter of this year.

Sales, therefore, remain at the highest quarterly records of the last decade, but IDC experts point out that the market is tending to stabilize after months of skyrocketing as consumers shift spending priorities after a year of “aggressive buying” of PC.

Top Sellers

Regarding the market share by brand, Lenovo repeated as the manufacturer that sold the most personal computers in the second quarter of 2021, with a total of 20 million devices sold, which represents 23.9% of the total. Good news for the Chinese, as it represents an increase of 2.5 million more devices sold than in the same period of 2020.

HP, for its part, has been the second world manufacturer by number of transactions with a total of 18.59 million sales, which represents a 22.2% market share, figures similar to those recorded during the same period last year. Dell, with 14 million and a market share of 16.7%, has been the third, Apple, with 6 million and 7.4% of the total, fourth, and Acer, with 6 million and 7.3% of the total , fifth.