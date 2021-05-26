Bad news for the God of War movie

Share

Many fans of the God of War video game saga want to see a film adaptation, but it seems that the project does not start.

Generally, movies based on video games tend to disappoint viewers, but luckily in recent years things have improved. For example Sonic, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu or Mortal Kombat they have been quite successful. So there is still some hope for them to get it right. Although it will take a long time for us to see the movie of God of war.

Until now there were many rumors that a movie by God of war is in process in Sony Pictures with Marcus dunstan Y Patrick Melton as screenwriters and Steven S. DeKnight as director. In fact, it was speculated that it would have a budget of 150 million dollars and that Dave Bautista or Jason momoa would interpret Kratos. So everything seemed pretty close to coming true, although it will take a long time for all of this to happen.

Here comes the bad news:

According The New York Times the movie of God of war not in development in Sony. In fact there are no plans for the movie, at least in a short period of time. Since for now they have focused on adaptations of Uncharted with Tom holland Y Mark Wahlberg of protagonists and the series of Last of us in order to HBO Max.

It seems that SONY is rethinking things and instead of making a movie of God of war, it will be a series for a streaming platform. Especially after they have verified that The witcher it is a great success. Although for now, they are taking things very calmly.

Are you looking forward to an adaptation of God of War? Which actor could play Kratos? Leave us your comments below.

Share