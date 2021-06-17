Bad news for John Wick 4! This star announces its absence

Despite being putting together a luxurious cast, John Wick 4 will not be able to count on Wesley Snipes. The actor had been linked to the film in constant comments.

The saga of John wick has positioned itself as one of the best known in the genre of pure action. The fame and recognition obtained have made this, its fourth installment, envision having a luxury cast, not only with Keanu reeves as the only great star within this vast firmament.

In this way, the production quickly began to search for celebrities who were interested in the project and began to adorn the constellation. In previous films, industry greats such as Halle berry, Laurence fishburne and Ian McShane.

Now, in the next film of the franchise, the executive team confirmed the participation of personalities such as Donnie yen. However, other references in the industry were sought to complete the cast, but one of the intended ones got out of the way.

This was the case with Wesley snipes, who had been linked to the film on multiple occasions, but there was still no official source confirming the relationship between the actor and the play.

However, according to The Hollywood ReporterYes, the interpreter was sought to participate in the work, but no agreement was reached. Journalist Borys Kit expanded this information a little more in his personal account of Twitter.

Despite some reports, action star @wesleysnipes is NOT going to be in #JohnWick 4. There were some discussions a little while ago but it didn’t work out. – Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) June 16, 2021

In this way, led by Chad stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 4 will be starring Keanu reeves, Shamier anderson, Rina Sawayama, Donnie yen Y Laurence fishburne. The release will hit theaters on May 27, 2022.