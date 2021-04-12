Bad news for Fantastic Beasts 3

Warner Bros may change their plans for the Fantastic Beasts saga if the third installment is a box office flop.

The first installment of Fantastic Animals was a huge success, raising more than $ 814 million on a budget of $ 180 million. But the second installment slowed down and only got 654 million at a cost of 200 million. Now they are fearing that the third installment will lower that performance and are already thinking of a contingency plan.

These films have always been mired in controversy, be it due to the controversies created by JK Rowling, the creator of the saga of Harry Potter, the bad behaviors of Ezra Miller or the dismissal of Johnny depp. So, Fantastic Beasts 3 It could be the last installment of the saga even though they have always said that there would be 5 films.

In addition to all the off-screen controversies, the film has also been plagued by a number of delays, mostly related to the pandemic. Because of this, Fantastic Beasts 3 It will be released in the summer of 2022, which means that it will arrive four years after the second film did. So, uniting all the concerns of the film studio, with the unknown of knowing how the situation will be in theaters at that time, they would cause the globetrotting adventures of Newt scamander will end earlier than planned.

These are Warner Bros plans for the movie.

The movie studio wants you Fantastic Beasts 3 have a “definitive end” by itself is a failure and does not raise enough. Therefore, I would end this story if necessary and it would not be necessary to do the next two. Instead, if it has a great acceptance, they would leave an open door to continue the story.

Warner Bros want to focus on other stories from Harry Potter, either by bringing the original casting together or by recounting how the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry by the magicians Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw Y Slytherin.

