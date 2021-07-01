Bad news for fans

Recently, the head of HBO gave strong statements about the future of Game of Thrones. What will happen?

Game of Thrones was HBO’s stellar series. From its first season, the fiction based on the novels of George RR Martin, became a huge worldwide success that was acclaimed by audiences, critics and awards. And although its ending was very controversial, the truth is that fans are eager to see how they will extend the universe of this story and the next projects that will come.

The truth is that before the end of Game of Thrones, HBO was already working on some pilot tests for possible spin-offs. One of them was The Long Night, which starred Naomi Watts. While this pilot did not succeed, the one that did receive the green light was House of the Dragon.

This new series linked to Game of Thrones began production at the beginning of the year and is currently filming in England. At the moment, it is known that this first spin-off is scheduled for 2022 and will take us to the past of the “Seven Kingdoms”, when the powerful Targaryen family and their dragons ruled.

What is the bad news?

In early 2021, HBO confirmed that there are more projects on the way. Some of them are 9 Voyages, Flea Bottom and 10,000 Ships; in addition to the animated series Tales of Dunk & Egg, which is also in the works. However, Casey Bloys, head of content at HBO, made a clarification regarding these projects related to Game of Thrones.

“The good news is that everything you do (related to Game of Thrones) becomes news. Any script that is developed or featured becomes news and inevitably gets reported and people assume it is in production. Only House of The Dragon is in production, the rest are in development and we will make a decision. Nothing else has the green light, but there are many interesting projects in development “, revealed in communication with Deadline.