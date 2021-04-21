Bad news for fans of the series

Although fans are itching to see the fourth season of Stranger Things, it looks like they will have to wait until next year.

Since it was announced that Stranger Things would have a fourth season, fans are very eager to see what will happen in this new installment. Unfortunately, the filming and the series were delayed due to the pandemic that is being experienced worldwide. Although there are high hopes of seeing the series this year, Finn Wolfhard hinted that perhaps this wish is not so possible.

Apparently, the wait to see the new episodes of the Netflix series may be much longer than expected. In a chat with fans on social media, Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, said season four would arrive in 2022: “Season four? It should come out sometime next year, I hope ”, were his words.

Recently Netflix has announced that some of its most successful series such as The Witcher, You or Cobra Kai will premiere their new seasons in the last quarter of this year, but they said absolutely nothing about Stranger Things. It should be clarified that this does not mean that the series will not arrive by the end of this year. But, the chances are very slim. If it becomes true that we will have to wait until 2022 to see the new season, it would become the delivery that we had to wait the longest for its launch. Between the second and third seasons, two years passed.

New additions

At the moment not much is known about the new season of Stranger Thins. Finn Wolfhard also said a while ago that season four will be “the darkest ever made.” In addition to all the usual cast, there will also be new additions such as Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn and the legendary Robert Englund, Freddy Krueger himself.